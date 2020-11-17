How did Epstein do in Chi-town?

Q: Theo Epstein is done in Chicago. What's the view of his time there, from St. Louis?
A: Theo Epstein deserves full credit for ending the Cubs' historic championship drought. He had a vision, and it worked. That said, the calls of a Cubs dynasty were premature. Sustainability is not really Theo's thing. Check the Cubs' farm system. Check their lack of pitching prospects. When the Cubs were rolling, the Cardinals operated with the belief the high tide would cease sooner than some expected. And, to the Cardinals credit, they were right about that.
Comparing the two, we are talking about two drastically different approaches.
The Cubs did the tank-to-boomerang.
The Cardinals prioritize sustained success.
I ran the numbers after the chat to update them for the recap.
They are a reminder that Cardinals fans' problems are what you would call first-world problems. Especially if you caught any of Epstein's heroic sendoff in Chicago — one year earlier than expected.
Here's the full nine-season comparison ...
- Regular Season Wins: Cards 753 (4th), Cubs 705 (9th)
- Winning Seasons: Cardinals 9, Cubs 6
- NL Central Championships: Cardinals 4, Cubs 3
- Playoffs: Cardinals 6, Cubs 5
- Playoff Wins: Cards 25 (tied for third), Cubs 19 (tied for eighth)
- World Series Appearances: Cards 1 (loss), Cubs 1 (win)
I think that's called a dynasty deferred.
If Mozeliak had an active Twitter account, he could send those numbers out.
Just kidding. He would not. But some fans who are calling for his job should consider them, even while fairly feeling like it's been to long since their last championship.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!