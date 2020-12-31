 Skip to main content
How does league view Armstrong?
Game 7 Stanley Cup Final

St. Louis Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong takes question from the media on the ice after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at the TD Garden in Boston. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: What is the league's view of Doug Armstrong? I don't see how he can't be considered among the top general managers in the league.

A: Last year in voting for the GM of the year award, which is done by the 31 GMs, five other league execs and five media members (none of which are me), Armstrong got exactly no votes. Twelve general managers got at least a third-place vote. Now, as someone who has had a vote for National League Manager of the Year before, I'll say one year’s results mean not a lot, because those awards almost always go to the GM or coach whose team did better than expected or made some turnaround inspired by major moves. The Blues obviously didn't do that. But considering the deals Armstrong has made, from which you can draw a straight line to the Stanley Cup — the Blues didn't win it because they stunk and drafted Connor McDavid — he has to be considered one of the best.

