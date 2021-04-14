 Skip to main content
How good is MLS?
Fans cheers after setting off smoke bombs after Orlando City scored against Atlanta United during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

While Major League Baseball, the NFL, NBA and NHL are all the best leagues in their sport in the world, MLS is not.

There’s no definitive way to rank the world’s soccer leagues, but MLS likely doesn’t fall in the top 10 talent-wise. Any list is dominated by European leagues: England’s Premier League, which has huge financial backing to sign the best players and coaches, is probably the best. After that, you have Spain’s Primera Division, Germany’s Bundesliga, Serie A in Italy, Ligue 1 in France. After that are leagues in Brazil, Russia, Portugal, the Netherlands and Mexico, along with some smaller European leagues, like Belgium, Switzerland and Austria. The quality of the teams in some of those leagues, however, varies widely. Many of these leagues have two or three dominant teams that are so well-funded compared to their brethren they dominate play and rotate titles among them.

When it comes to fans going to games, MLS does much better. The league has been in the top five in total attendance, behind England, Germany, Spain and Italy and fairly high in average attendance. About as many fans in America go to see an MLS game in a season as go in France.

