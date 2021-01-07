 Skip to main content
HOW MANY SEC TEAMS GO DANCING?
QUESTION: How many men's SEC basketball teams make the big tourney? Will beating up on each other hurt the league overall?

MATTER: The last ESPN Bracketology had the SEC getting six teams into the NCAA field: Tennessee (3 seed), Missouri (4), Florida (6), Arkansas (8), LSU (9) and Alabama (11 seed). At this point I'd be surprised if anyone else slips into the mix. Maybe one of the Mississippi schools. Maybe Kentucky if the Cats get things figured out and go on a long winning streak. There will be some cannibalism in league play, but not to the point where the league is down to just a couple teams making the field of 68. I’d say five or six teams is most likely.

