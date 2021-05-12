How the pandemic saved Guy Torry's life

"They’ve been knocking on the door every day, asking when I’m opening,” Joe Dixon told the Post-Dispatch last November as he prepared to debut Dixon’s BBQ in Overland.
Dixon was talking about his restaurant’s new neighbors, but he just as well could have been addressing all of us who had been craving his signature burnt ends and chicken tips since he had closed midtown’s Dixon Smoke Co. in 2018.
Restaurant comebacks are not unheard of, but they should never be taken for granted.
Dixon’s returned after two years and change. Midtown movers-and-shakers lunch institution Beffa’s had been silent for nine years when it reopened in March 2020.
Fourth-generation owner Paul Beffa was in high school when his parents closed the original restaurant, ending a 113-year run. After studying real estate and finance in college, he decided he wanted to take a shot at bringing the family business back.
“My dad was all for it,” he told the Post-Dispatch this year. “And my mom was like, ‘Uh, are you crazy?’”
This year has already teased another possible comeback. Anthony Ellerson staged a February-long pop-up of the Kitchen Sink, the acclaimed Cajun- and Creole-influenced restaurant he operated from 2012 to 2017.
This summer, Ellerson told the Post-Dispatch in February, “the Kitchen Sink will be back 100%.” By Ian Froeb
Where Dixon’s BBQ, 2549 Woodson Road, Overland • More info 314-395-2855; facebook.com/dixonbbq1
Where Beffa’s, 2700 Olive Street • More info 314-571-9367; beffas.com