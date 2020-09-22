 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How to add additional users to your digital account
0 comments

How to add additional users to your digital account

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

1.) If the additional user is not yet registered on our site, have them go here » www.stltoday.com/users/login/ and fill out the "New here? Create an account" section.

2.) Make sure you are logged on to your account.

2.) From the stltoday.com home page in the upper-righthand corner, select the down-arrow next to your username and and select "dashboard."

dashboard

3.) From the left-hand column, scroll down to "subscriptions" and click to expand.  Now select "manage linked accounts."

linked accts

4.) In the "Grant access" section, enter the email or username of the person you wish to give access to.

grant access

5.) That's it!  When the user logs on with their stltoday.com account credentials, they will now have full subscriber access to the site. 

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Voting absentee
Online

Voting absentee

Registered Missourians who will be unable to vote in person on Election Day may vote absentee beginning six weeks prior to an election. With a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports