How to add additional users to your digital account

1.) If the additional user is not yet registered on our site, have them go here » www.stltoday.com/users/login/ and fill out the "New here? Create an account" section.
2.) Make sure you are logged on to your account.
2.) From the stltoday.com home page in the upper-righthand corner, select the down-arrow next to your username and and select "dashboard."
3.) From the left-hand column, scroll down to "subscriptions" and click to expand. Now select "manage linked accounts."
4.) In the "Grant access" section, enter the email or username of the person you wish to give access to.
5.) That's it! When the user logs on with their stltoday.com account credentials, they will now have full subscriber access to the site.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!