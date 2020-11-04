How will Binnington return?

Q: What's your gut tell you about Binnington coming back to more like his 2019 form? This past season was not what we all wanted to see.
A: My gut, and experience, tells me that goalies are the most difficult thing to predict in hockey. It's not quite random, but, as I've noted before, when Binnington started taking off in the 18-19 season, it seemed like every night out he was doing something a rookie hadn't done in 10 years. The majority of the time the other guys who were on those "rookies to win five straight games" lists were guys who you never heard from again. It wasn't until the very end that the players he was matching were really, really good ones. He had more bad games in 2019-20 then he had in 2018-19, when he had almost no bad games.
This will be a pivotal season because if he does well here, he'll have two out of three good seasons. If he doesn't, he'll have two out of three not-quite-so-good seasons. He played really well on a lot of occasions last season, and sophomore slumps are a cliche, but the reality is it's tough to put together two really good seasons in a row. He did it often enough last season to certainly make you think he can do it again. This will be a big season for him and the Blues in that department. And he will be driven to do well. He may not be 2019 level Binnington, which was exceptional, but he can be like it more often.
