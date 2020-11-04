 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
How will Binnington return?
0 comments

How will Binnington return?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Blues take on Calgary Flames at the Enterprise Center

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington makes a save during the Blues 5-0 win at home against the Calgary Flames on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

Q: What's your gut tell you about Binnington coming back to more like his 2019 form? This past season was not what we all wanted to see.

A: My gut, and experience, tells me that goalies are the most difficult thing to predict in hockey. It's not quite random, but, as I've noted before, when Binnington started taking off in the 18-19 season, it seemed like every night out he was doing something a rookie hadn't done in 10 years. The majority of the time the other guys who were on those "rookies to win five straight games" lists were guys who you never heard from again. It wasn't until the very end that the players he was matching were really, really good ones. He had more bad games in 2019-20 then he had in 2018-19, when he had almost no bad games.

This will be a pivotal season because if he does well here, he'll have two out of three good seasons. If he doesn't, he'll have two out of three not-quite-so-good seasons. He played really well on a lot of occasions last season, and sophomore slumps are a cliche, but the reality is it's tough to put together two really good seasons in a row. He did it often enough last season to certainly make you think he can do it again. This will be a big season for him and the Blues in that department. And he will be driven to do well. He may not be 2019 level Binnington, which was exceptional, but he can be like it more often.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Online

Our apologies.

In order to bring you the most up-to-date election coverage, home delivery of the Post-Dispatch is running later than normal today. We apologi…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports