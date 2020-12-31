How will bottom six look?

Q: When Vladimir Tarasenko comes back, the top six forwards include him, Ryan O'Reilly, Jaden Schwartz, Brayden Schenn, Mike Hoffman and David Perron in some configuration. Seven if you include Robert Thomas. That means one of them, along with a bunch of solid players, fighting for time in the bottom six. Great problem to have. Any thoughts on how the bottom six might look?
A: It's the third line that will have all the intrigue. If you figure the fourth line is pretty much set with Oskar Sundqvist, Ivan Barbashev and Kyle Clifford, that means as long as Thomas shows he can be a top-two center, every other forward on the lineup is battling for one of those three spots. Tyler Bozak is the third-line center, and you probably start camp or the season with Zach Sanford on the line, based on experience. If Jordan Kyrou gets in the lineup, that's where it will be, and it's where Tarasenko likely starts when he's ready to play again as they build him back into game condition.
Injuries, of course, are inevitable, so that could change any or all of that, and there could be occasions where they move Sundqvist up to the third line to get a Mackenzie MacEachern or a Jacob de la Rose into a game. Coaches and general managers like to talk about competition within the team making players better. It looks like the only way Kyrou gets in is if he outplays Sanford and Sammy Blais.
Though ultimately, with no bubble, this season may be more of a crap shoot than last season. Players will get sick, games will be postponed. It's going to happen.