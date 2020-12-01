How will the market react?

Q: Once the non-tender list is out Wednesday, do you expect the market to accelerate or remain stagnant until there is a better sense of the possibility of fans in the stands next year?
A: In fits. I would imagine there will be players who teams try to chase and sign shortly after the non-tenders. But for the most part you're still looking at the middle-class player, some young players, and unknown budgets. There's going to be a stall, except for the teams that want a specific player and want to move on him ASAP.
So, fits of action, little bursts of signing, but it's hard to see anything like sustained momentum for this market.
