Howard Anthes - U.S. Air Force

Howard was a pilot of a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress in the European Theatre during World War II. After V-E Day, he spent a few weeks flying displaced persons in Europe. He was then sent back to the United States where he began training to pilot the Boeing B-29 Superfortress. After he completed his training, he was going to be sent to the Pacific Theater. However, World War II ended before his training was complete. Due to the length of his service, he was quickly sent home to St. Louis to be reunited with his family.