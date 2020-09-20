Howdy [-FIRSTNAME-]

How are you doing? Like ... really?
My name is Elaine Vydra (btw, Vydra means "otter" in Czech YES WAY) and my "title(s?)" at the Post-Dispatch is/are audience development manager & online news editor. (Please don't fall asleep already!)
But your title, "subscriber," is much more important. And it's what brings me to your inbox.
In the coming weeks, much more familiar names from the newsroom will be writing to you each week, to share what they've been reading ... what they've been feeling. It's a chance for our reporters, columnists, photographers and editors to get know our subscribers (you can send direct feedback, questions, suggestions by replying to any of the emails) — and for you to get to know us.
It may include stuff like this (My stuff, for this one. But I PROMISE it will get more exciting!):
Current playlist
Joe Holleman says my musical taste is suck in the 90s. And the 80s. Okay, and a bit of the 70s. Case in point: Right now on heaviest repeat-rotation is "Over my Head" by King's X, a brilliant flash from my hometown past of Springfield, Mo.
HOWEVER, during one of my first pandemic-induced Netflix suck-ins, I was accidentally binging (it happens) on "Spinning Out" when my ears accidentally stumbled upon a little ditty called "Jack and Diane" JUST KIDDING it was "Gabriel" by Sportsfan, a band from Canada (even! JOE!). I spent my stimulus check on their BandCamp page (I'm not rich but I do still have a job [i think?]) prompting the sweetest response from one Ali Haberstroh causing both of us to cry.
I think it was either Plato or Lou Whitney who once said:
"Music is a moral law. It gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, a charm to sadness, and life to everything. It is the essence of order, and leads to all that is good, just and beautiful, of which it is the invisible, but nevertheless dazzling, passionate, and eternal form."
Boy does that work just about now.
King's X - Over My Head (Official Video)
Sportsfan ~ Gabriel
These kids may be on to something.
Juliana Hatfield ~ It's A Shame About Ray | Live '92
Juliana Hatfield It's A Shame About Ray Live 92
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Joni Mitchell ~ Free Man In Paris
Free Man In Paris - Joni Mitchell
I got sick of the crappy live recordings so I uploaded this studio version
Dana & Karen Kletter ~ We Died in August
We Died in August ~ Dana & Karen Kletter
Buy the rekkid! http://www.amazon.com/Dear-Enemy-Dana-Kletter/dp/B000005Z1Y
Stevie Wonder ~ Sir Duke
Stevie Wonder - Sir Duke [HD]
Track 5 from the album Songs In The Key Of Life
Human Touch ~ Bruce Springsteen
Human Touch
Provided to YouTube by Sony Music Entertainment Human Touch · Bruce Springsteen Human Touch ℗ 1992 Bruce Springsteen Released on: 1992-03-31 Drums, Percussio...
Jade Castrinos and Jakob Dylan ~ Go Where You Wanna Go - Jakob Dylan -
Go Where You Wanna Go - Jakob Dylan - Jade - The Mamas and the Papas
Go Where You Wanna Go - Jakob Dylan - Jade Castrinos - The Mamas and the Papas. From Echo in the Canyon - I made this a little different with The Mamas and t...
The Skeletons ~ Only Daddy (That'll Walk the Line)
Only Daddy (That'll Walk the Line) ~ The Skeletons
http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/waiting/id206202194 http://www.amazon.com/Waiting-Skeletons/dp/B000001HUM
So Lonesome I Could Fly ~ Marti Jones
So Lonesome I Could Fly ~ Marti Jones
http://itunes.apple.com/us/album/my-tidy-doily-dream/id219606850 http://www.amazon.com/Tidy-Doily-Dream-Marti-Jones/dp/B00005V3XU/ref=ntt_mus_ep_dpi_1/180-80...
