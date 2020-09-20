Howdy [-FIRSTNAME-]

 Skip to main content
newspaper dresses

Here I am snapping a recent screenshot of me, crackerjack reporter Janelle O'Dea and digital editor Mandy St. Amand (aka my BOSS) when we wore our meeewz/pup-print dresses on the same day. How did THAT happen? Modcloth no longer seems to sell these, but if you search Poshmark you may luck out. (We get zero $$ from linking to any of this stuff, btw. )  

How are you doing? Like ... really?

My name is Elaine Vydra (btw, Vydra means "otter" in Czech YES WAY) and my "title(s?)" at the Post-Dispatch is/are audience development manager & online news editor. (Please don't fall asleep already!)

But your title, "subscriber," is much more important. And it's what brings me to your inbox.

In the coming weeks, much more familiar names from the newsroom will be writing to you each week, to share what they've been reading ... what they've been feeling.  It's a chance for our reporters, columnists, photographers and editors to get know our subscribers (you can send direct feedback, questions, suggestions by replying to any of the emails) — and for you to get to know us. 

It may include stuff like this (My stuff, for this one. But I PROMISE it will get more exciting!):

Current playlist 

Joe Holleman says my musical taste is suck in the 90s.  And the 80s.  Okay, and a bit of the 70s.  Case in point: Right now on heaviest repeat-rotation is "Over my Head" by King's X, a brilliant flash from my hometown past of Springfield, Mo.

HOWEVER, during one of my first pandemic-induced Netflix suck-ins, I was accidentally binging (it happens) on "Spinning Out" when my ears accidentally stumbled upon a little ditty called "Jack and Diane" JUST KIDDING it was  "Gabriel" by Sportsfan, a band from Canada (even! JOE!). I spent my stimulus check on their BandCamp page (I'm not rich but I do still have a job [i think?]) prompting the sweetest response from one Ali Haberstroh causing both of us to cry. 

I think it was either Plato or Lou Whitney who once said:

"Music is a moral law. It gives a soul to the universe, wings to the mind, flight to the imagination, a charm to sadness, and life to everything. It is the essence of order, and leads to all that is good, just and beautiful, of which it is the invisible, but nevertheless dazzling, passionate, and eternal form." 

Boy does that work just about now.

