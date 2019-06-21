Description: Started in 1923, Hubbard Broadcasting Inc. is an American television and radio broadcasting corporation based in Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn. Launched by Stanley E. Hubbard, Hubbard Broadcasting operates radio stations and television stations in 10 states. In addition to radio and television stations, other Hubbard Broadcasting companies include the satellite and cable networks ReelzChannel and Ovation TV, F&F Productions and 2060 Digital. In St. Louis, Hubbard Radio consists 105.7 The Point, KSHE 95, 106.5 The Arch, New Country 92.3, 101ESPN and 2060 Digital St. Louis. For additional information on Hubbard Radio visit www.hubbardradio.com.
Sector: Broadcasting/marketing
Headquarters: Minneapolis, St. Paul, Minn.
Year Founded: 2011
Employees: 178