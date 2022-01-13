This could be our first full year of live music since 2019. Even amid closings and cancellations due to the surging omicron variant, hundreds of concerts are already booked at St. Louis-area music venues through fall. Tomorrow in Go! Magazine (and online now as a subscriber exclusive), Kevin C. Johnson presents the year's concert options.

The St. Louis Science Center announced today that it will close starting Monday due to the pandemic surge. The museum plans to reopen Feb. 3. The St. Louis Art Museum and Missouri Historical Society institutions closed last week.

The Food Hall at City Foundry took longer than expected to finally come to fruition. But as restaurant critic Ian Froeb finds, a visit to Chez Ali makes it worth the wait.

And speaking of City Foundry, the midtown development announced today that music venue and restaurant City Winery will join the lineup of attractions this year. City Winery has locations nationwide.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor