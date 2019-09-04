Huzzah Conservation Area is located in Crawford County. The area consists of 6,225 acres. Rugged forest terrain, the Meramec River and Huzzah and Courtois Creeks draw many visitors to this area. The Ozark Hiking Trail transects most of the area and allows hikers access to many of its unique features. The Narrows, located in the extreme southwest portion of the area, is a narrow hogback ridge divided between Huzzah and Courtois Creeks that features extremely steep topography and rapidly changing vegetation from ridge to creek bottom.
The remains of the Scotia Furnace and Iron Works are located on the property. The Scotia Furnace, built by John G. Scott, Robert Anderson, Thomas Howard and Anvil James, produced pig iron from 1870 to 1880. Much of the forest in the vicinity of the furnace remains was clearcut during that period to produce charcoal to fire the furnace.
The area is managed for a variety of game and non-game wildlife species. Timber harvests have been used to produce forage and cover for wildlife. Watering ponds and permanent food plots have been established for the benefit of wildlife.