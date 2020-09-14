Robert Culp and Bill Cosby. The Hong Kong background of the opening installment of "I Spy" was the star of the debut; it showed the use to which color television can be put in enhancing interest in a dramatic series. Otherwise, the maiden excursion into international espionage by agents disguised as a tennis player (Culp) and his companion-trainer (Cosby) wavered indecisively between strained suspense and a light flirtation with the mood of James Bond.
