Ice, ice, baby

If the cold never bothered you anyway, then this is your time to shine. More than a dozen ice sculptures will take shape in the streets of St. Charles this weekend for the annual Fete de Glace, where spectators can watch the artists at work and then choose their favorite creations. And if you're looking to show off your own icy artistry, lace up your skates and head to one of the St. Louis area's many ice rinks. Some of them are indoors, and others are outdoors; either way, you'll want to bundle up.
A few other things you should see:
• Now is your chance to see "Nomadland," starring Frances McDormand, in select theaters before it arrives next month on Hulu.
• The Missouri History Museum has launched its "Gateway to Pride" exhibit online. But check your photo albums and storage bins for museum-worthy memorabilia for an upcoming LGBTQIA+ exhibition.
• And two rad St. Louis women have assembled a lineup of '80s stars for Radical Sabbatical, a virtual music festival.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor