Ice rinks, a powerhouse restaurant pairing and Wendy's biopic

The Fete de Glace, which we told you about yesterday, has been postponed due to inclement winter weather. (Irony alert.) But you can still bundle up for a trip to a local ice rink. Check our guide to find one near you.
Restaurant critic Ian Froeb finds a bit of normalcy in a visit to Perennial on Lockwood, which is open for limited dine-in service. Ian took his meal home to enjoy but says it lived up to the restaurant's unique promise.
Nursing homes are thinking outside the box to keep residents entertained during the pandemic with happy-hour carts, musical performers, dress-up days and "road trips."
How you doin'? A new film based on the life of talk-show host Wendy Williams airs Saturday on Lifetime. Learn why she didn't want "The Movie" to sugarcoat anything.
And we said farewell to the iconic Cicely Tyson and Cloris Leachman this week. Take a look back at their lives and careers.
Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor