If the Cards lose game one ...

Q: If the Cardinals lose game one, should they go with Jack Flaherty instead of Adam Wainwright for Game 2? Flaherty, if right, has the kind of stuff that could pull a trapdoor on the Padres. Can Cards afford to potentially lose series without him throwing a pitch?
A: Flaherty has the stuff. Question is, is the stuff right at this time? He's recently talked about how his mechanics are messed up, and you can see it in his delivery. Flaherty has hit six innings just once in his last three starts. One of those was the nine-run, three-inning disaster against the Brewers. Sure, there's a chance Flaherty could go out there and strike out 10-plus. There's also a chance he could get chased like he did against the Brewers.
There's just too much uncertainty with him right now, especially when this reliable version of Wainwright is an option. Wainwright has been the Cardinals' stopper all season. He's won big games that rest the bullpen and kept the team afloat. I like the move. Go with the horse that carried you this season. The Cardinals have made some emotional decisions regarding Wainwright in the past that have not meshed with his performance. I don't think this is one of them.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!