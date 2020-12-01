If there is an expansion, what will divisions look like?

Q: If expansion resulted in four-team divisions, with whom would the Cardinals be grouped? Cubs would seem likely, but the Blues and Red Wings were split when the NHL realigned.
A: It's all theory and conjecture and barstool arguments at this point. Not too ago long there was a writer at The Sporting News who wrote a story about realignment and dismissed the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry. That is a mistake and affront to history. A writer cannot laud the history of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry without acknowledging that the Cubs-Cardinals is older. It's the oldest rivalry in baseball — and in major professional sports in the States — of any two teams that have never moved.
Yep. It's important for people like me and fans like you and teams like them to shout that from the mountaintops — or nearest hill, I guess — so that baseball doesn't ignore that like some writers in some other regions might.
