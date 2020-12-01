 Skip to main content
If there is an expansion, what will divisions look like?
If there is an expansion, what will divisions look like?

Cardinals wrassle Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter (13) slides in safe to home as the ball slips out of Chicago Cubs catcher Victor Caratini's (7) glove during the first inning of a game on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Q: If expansion resulted in four-team divisions, with whom would the Cardinals be grouped? Cubs would seem likely, but the Blues and Red Wings were split when the NHL realigned.

A: It's all theory and conjecture and barstool arguments at this point. Not too ago long there was a writer at The Sporting News who wrote a story about realignment and dismissed the Cardinals-Cubs rivalry. That is a mistake and affront to history. A writer cannot laud the history of the Yankees-Red Sox rivalry without acknowledging that the Cubs-Cardinals is older. It's the oldest rivalry in baseball — and in major professional sports in the States — of any two teams that have never moved.

Yep. It's important for people like me and fans like you and teams like them to shout that from the mountaintops — or nearest hill, I guess — so that baseball doesn't ignore that like some writers in some other regions might.

