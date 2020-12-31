If we sign Hoffman?

Q: It has been said that Mike Hoffman will sign a one-year deal with the Blues for this year. When his contract is up, will the Blues try to resign him in the offseason?
A: The chances of Hoffman sticking around also could depend on other factors, such as what happens with the contract of Jaden Schwartz, and do the Blues lose a big-dollar contract in the expansion draft?
The Blues for now have about $25 million to play with for the 2021-22 season, but Jordan Binnington and Jaden Schwartz will be unrestricted free agents, plus Robert Thomas' contract runs out, as well as contracts for a few others.
If Hoffman has a big season, he could go back on the market and maybe get the huge deal he didn't get this season. Teams didn't have time to react to the flat cap, but they will next season. The Blues will definitely try to re-sign him, and it's not out of the question for Doug Armstrong to strike early, signing Hoffman as soon as he can. Usually on a one-year deal, you can start negotiating an extension on Jan. 1; I'm not sure what that date is this season (because of the late start). That seems to be an Armstrong type deal.