 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
iLLPHONiCS 'Moonglow' Riverboat Cruise
0 comments

iLLPHONiCS 'Moonglow' Riverboat Cruise

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
iLLPHONiCS

iLLPHONiCS

When 5-7:30 p.m. May 30 • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $30, VIP options available • More info gatewayarch.com/riverboats

St. Louis band iLLPHONiCs describes its new album, “Moonglow,” as “a soundtrack for a different way of thinking and living. It is the culmination of a year and a half of writing." The band celebrates the album with a riverboat cruise featuring a special guest performer. Masks are required. The boat departs at 5 p.m. By Kevin C. Johnson

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports