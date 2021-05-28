iLLPHONiCS 'Moonglow' Riverboat Cruise

When 5-7:30 p.m. May 30 • Where Riverboats at the Gateway Arch, 50 Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard • How much $30, VIP options available • More info gatewayarch.com/riverboats

St. Louis band iLLPHONiCs describes its new album, “Moonglow,” as “a soundtrack for a different way of thinking and living. It is the culmination of a year and a half of writing." The band celebrates the album with a riverboat cruise featuring a special guest performer. Masks are required. The boat departs at 5 p.m. By Kevin C. Johnson