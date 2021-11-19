 Skip to main content
iLLPHONiCS, Saint Boogie Brass Band
When 8 p.m. Nov. 24 • Where Off Broadway, 3509 Lemp Avenue • How much $15; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketweb.com

St. Louis band iLLPHONiCS continues to bask in its latest album, “Moonglow.” “The album is really the perfect statement of where we’ve all been the past year,” says Kevin Koehler. “On the first song, ‘Moonglow,’ we say you have to keep your light shining even at the darkest times. It’s not until you hit rock bottom do you know there is hope left.” By Kevin C. Johnson

