iLLPHONiCS, Tristano Tristaño

When 7 p.m. July 24 • Where Stupp Center at Tower Grove Park, 3616 Southeast Drive • How much $10 • More info ticketweb.com

St. Louis hip-hop band iLLPHONiCS has a fresh album, “Moonglow,” which the band says has something for everyone — folk, indie rock, new jack swing, pop, gospel soul, grunge and hip-hop. “Somehow we made it work,” says guitarist Kevin Koehler. “The songs sound cohesive. It’s varied, and I think the album takes you on a bit of a sonic journey. You don’t know what’s going to happen next.” By Kevin C. Johnson

