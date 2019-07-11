When 7:30 p.m. Thursday • Where Stifel Theatre, 1400 Market Street • How much $36.75-$176.75 • More info ticketmaster.com
Comedy duo Jen Smedley and Kristin Hensley bring their antics to Stifel Theatre for their second #IMOMSOHARD cross-country tour. It’s tailor-made for a ladies’ night out: The two are candid and comical as they discuss the ups and downs of motherhood. The duo has garnered more than 1 million social media followers and 120 million views of their web series. They were included among People magazine’s Best of 2017. By Kayla Steinberg