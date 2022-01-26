 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Impressionism and Beyond'

When the St. Louis Art Museum reopens Feb. 1 after a COVID break, a new exhibition will give visitors a broader look at the work of impressionism painters. "Impressionism and Beyond" will show what artists such as Mary Cassatt, Edgar Degas and Pierre-Auguste Renoir came up with after the impressionism movement. Jane Henderson explains what will be on view. 

New life has been breathed into the space formerly occupied by 2720 Cherokee Performing Arts Center. The Golden Record officially opens with a showcase of three St. Louis brass bands, together for the first time.

And after the successful launch of a digital concert series in 2021, the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is making more music available for streaming. First up: a concert featuring Bach’s “Tempo di Bouree From Violin Partita No. 1 in B Minor” and Schubert’s String Quintet, available now.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

