IMPRESSIONS OF RAKESTRAW?
IMPRESSIONS OF RAKESTRAW?

EnnisRakestraw04

Duncanville cornerback Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., places a Missouri cap on his head revealing he will play for the university, Wednesday morning Feb. 05, 2020 during National Signing Day in Duncanville. Ben Torres/Special Contributor

QUESTION: What mid-season grade does Ennis Rakestraw get?

MATTER: He had his share of struggles early but played pretty well at Florida. I'd say a B-minus. He's been targeted more than any other Mizzou defender and given up the most completions for the most yards. He shares the defensive team lead for penalties (with two) but also has the most pass breakups. He's been exposed for his inexperience at times, but he also has a lot of upside at a position that's extremely difficult to play. I think he can develop into a really good player, just like the staff expected when they signed him.

