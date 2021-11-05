Join German artist CASE Maclaim (aka Andres Von Chrzanowski) as he paints a large-scale mural under the new Fresh Thyme Market, which opens Nov. 10. Maclaim’s visit is thanks to a partnership between City Foundry STL and CASS Contemporary in Tampa, Florida. At the block party, called “In A Way: A Takeover for the Arts,” guests can see the nearly completed mural while buying works by local artists. By Valerie Schremp Hahn