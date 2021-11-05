 Skip to main content
In a Way: A Takeover for the Arts

Street artist CASE Maclaim paint new mural for City Foundry STL

CASE Maclaim, a street artist based in Frankfurt, Germany, paints a mural Nov. 1, 2021, under the Fresh Thyme supermarket at City Foundry STL.

When 6-9 p.m. Nov. 5 • Where City Foundry STL, 3730 Foundry Way • How much Free, VIP available • More info cityfoundrystl.com

Join German artist CASE Maclaim (aka Andres Von Chrzanowski) as he paints a large-scale mural under the new Fresh Thyme Market, which opens Nov. 10. Maclaim’s visit is thanks to a partnership between City Foundry STL and CASS Contemporary in Tampa, Florida. At the block party, called “In A Way: A Takeover for the Arts,” guests can see the nearly completed mural while buying works by local artists. By Valerie Schremp Hahn

