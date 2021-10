When 6:15 p.m. Oct. 20 • Where The Factory, 17105 North Outer 40 Road, Chesterfield • How much $39-$49; proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info ticketmaster.com

In This Moment and Black Veil Brides team up for the hard-rocking “In Between Tour.” In this Moment’s latest album is “Mother”; Black Veil Brides is represented by “Re-Stitch These Wounds,” a reimagining of the band’s debut album. By Kevin C. Johnson