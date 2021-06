Celebrate the Fourth a week early in Arnold. Hop amongst the bubbles from the Bubble Bus, or hop in the three-legged race. Buy a snack from a food vendor, or dare to compete in an eating contest. The parade steps off at 6:50 p.m., the band Wildfire plays at 7 p.m. and fireworks launch at 9 p.m. By Valerie Schremp Hahn