When 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 24 • Where Left Bank Books, 399 North Euclid Avenue • How much Free • More info left-bank.com
Left Bank Books is reintroducing in-store hours at 10 a.m. while celebrating the annual Independent Bookstore Day. Activities include an outside Dance Party Storytime with Cliff at 10:30 a.m., an outdoor Young Adult Open Mic at 1 p.m. and a poetry celebration on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Also check out other indie bookstores such as Main Street Books, the Novel Neighbor, Subterranean Books and the Book House. By Jane Henderson