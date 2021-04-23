 Skip to main content
Independent Bookstore Day
Left Bank Books 

When 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 24 • Where Left Bank Books, 399 North Euclid Avenue • How much Free • More info left-bank.com

Left Bank Books is reintroducing in-store hours at 10 a.m. while celebrating the annual Independent Bookstore Day. Activities include an outside Dance Party Storytime with Cliff at 10:30 a.m., an outdoor Young Adult Open Mic at 1 p.m. and a poetry celebration on Facebook Live at 7 p.m. Also check out other indie bookstores such as Main Street Books, the Novel Neighbor, Subterranean Books and the Book House. By Jane Henderson

