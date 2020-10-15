In the year 2006, when St. Charles County opened the 603-acre Indian Camp Creek Park, it also inherited about 180 acres belonging to the Cannon family — and the Cannons themselves. At least nine members of the Cannon family are buried in a family cemetery, and possibly three children are also buried in spots marked by simple fieldstones.
The cemetery, located between a lake and a parking lot, is surrounded by a fence. Visitors can’t go inside but they can see the tombstones and read a detailed history of the family on a historic marker.
The Cannon family first settled on the land in 1811, it explains, and sold the land to another family in 1900 for $9,000. The earliest grave is that of Joseph Cannon, who first settled on this land with his wife Nancy and died in 1843. A history of St. Charles County calls him “a great hunter and Indian fighter” and details a narrow encounter he once had with a bear in nearby woods.
The newest grave is that of Sarah Cannon, who died in 1924. The epitaph on her tombstone, which may resonate with today’s moms everywhere, reads: “She Hath Done What She Could.”
A family cemetery is also on the land now occupied by Matson Hill Park, but the area of the park is now closed to the public as the county develops it.
More info • Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road, Foristell, sccmo.org/665/Indian-Camp-Creek-Park
Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284
@abertrand on Twitter
