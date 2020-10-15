 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indian Camp Creek Park
0 comments

Indian Camp Creek Park

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Indian Camp Creek Park

Indian Camp Creek Park in St. Charles County is home to the Cannon family cemetery. The Cannon family settled on this land in 1811 and owned it for nearly 100 years. 

In the year 2006, when St. Charles County opened the 603-acre Indian Camp Creek Park, it also inherited about 180 acres belonging to the Cannon family — and the Cannons themselves. At least nine members of the Cannon family are buried in a family cemetery, and possibly three children are also buried in spots marked by simple fieldstones.

The cemetery, located between a lake and a parking lot, is surrounded by a fence. Visitors can’t go inside but they can see the tombstones and read a detailed history of the family on a historic marker.

Indian Camp Creek Park cemetery

At least nine members of the Cannon family are buried at the cemetery at Indian Camp Creek Park in Foristell.

Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Photographed on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020

The Cannon family first settled on the land in 1811, it explains, and sold the land to another family in 1900 for $9,000. The earliest grave is that of Joseph Cannon, who first settled on this land with his wife Nancy and died in 1843. A history of St. Charles County calls him “a great hunter and Indian fighter” and details a narrow encounter he once had with a bear in nearby woods.

The newest grave is that of Sarah Cannon, who died in 1924. The epitaph on her tombstone, which may resonate with today’s moms everywhere, reads: “She Hath Done What She Could.”

A family cemetery is also on the land now occupied by Matson Hill Park, but the area of the park is now closed to the public as the county develops it.

More info • Indian Camp Creek Park, 2679 Dietrich Road, Foristell, sccmo.org/665/Indian-Camp-Creek-Park

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Online

Dickherber Farms

Most of the usual haunts proceed with changes including drive-thru experiences, treats from a distance and costumes that allow for protective masks.

Online

Eureka Fear Farm

Most of the usual haunts proceed with changes including drive-thru experiences, treats from a distance and costumes that allow for protective masks.

Online

Brookdale Farms

Most of the usual haunts proceed with changes including drive-thru experiences, treats from a distance and costumes that allow for protective masks.

Voting absentee
Online

Voting absentee

Registered Missourians who will be unable to vote in person on Election Day may vote absentee beginning six weeks prior to an election. With a…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports