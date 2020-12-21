Infield evaluation

Q: Is there a reason why the Cardinals seem to be pretty good at evaluating and developing catchers, but not really with the other infield positions?
A: I'm not sure that's the case. Paul DeJong was a third baseman in the minors who became an All-Star shortstop in the majors. Kolten Wong has won two Gold Glove awards. Matt Carpenter has been an All-Star at three positions -- all of them in the infield. Tommy Edman is just arriving in the majors, and Nolan Gorman is on the way, along with Ramon Mendoza. Luke Voit led the AL in home runs. Matt Adams has had a strong career in the majors, and Daniel Descalso put 10 years in the majors by moving around the infield. That's a pretty good list of infielders, and what's the list of catchers? ... Yadier Molina and Carson Kelly. And ... ? I guess I don't buy your premise.
Now, if you want to talk impact bats, we can have a different discussion, especially when it comes to the outfield.
