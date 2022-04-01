'Influencer' strikes a nerve

A St. Louis restaurant is seeing an outpouring of support after an "influencer" gave it some unwanted attention. An Instagrammer from Los Angeles pitched a "collaboration" to Corner 17 in the Delmar Loop, in exchange for $100 off his meal. The restaurant declined, but the visit and the negative review that followed caused an uproar on local social media about the ethics of so-called influencers.
And the coming baseball season is bringing some new foods, features and other amenities to Busch Stadium. We have a look at what's in store.
— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor