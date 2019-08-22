Forest Park is more than just a place to relax and play. Its 1,371 acres are an outdoor classroom.
Forest Park Forever’s (forestparkforever.org) classes and tours introduce visitors to the park’s wildflowers, birds, history and behind-the-scenes treasures.
On the first Saturday of each month, birding experts and ecologists take participants into the park’s nature reserve on a Bird Walk for Beginners. Wildflower Walks, held seasonally, let you explore the native plants near Round Lake, in Kennedy Forest and in the Deer Lake Savanna.
Then & Now and Heart of the Park tours give history and context to some of the lesser-known sections of the 143-year-old park.
“It’s important for Forest Park to be an outdoor learning lab for all,” says Katie Stuckenschneider, the marketing and digital media manager for Forest Park Forever.
She also recommends self-guided audio tours available at forestparkforever.org/explore or stopping into the visitors center on Grand Drive for guidance or recommendations.
And if the weather isn’t conducive to outdoor exploration, museums within the park host plenty of educational opportunities.
The St. Louis Art Museum (slam.org) leads free public tours every day but Monday, when the museum is closed. No reservations are needed, and you can jump in or out at any time, says Ann Burroughs, the head of engagement and interpretation.
Each month has its own theme, which is usually connected to a special exhibition (though the tours are held in the museum’s regular galleries). This month’s is the Art of Adventure, a nod to “Paul Gauguin: The Art of Invention.”
“Docents love to highlight smaller works of art that you can’t really show to a large group. They are the hidden gems that don’t always get a lot of attention,” Burroughs says.
“Your curiosity knows no end here. You can take a journey across time and across the globe. There’s always something to learn.”