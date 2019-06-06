When 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday • Where West Main Street, Collinsville • How much Free • More info internationalhorseradishfestival.com
Horseradish burgers, horseradish wings, Italian subs with horsey sauce, Horseradish Walking Tacos — just about any dish can be spiced up at the International Horseradish Festival. Collinsville’s 32nd annual celebration of the versatile root vegetable also features a bloody Mary contest, craft village, car show, family fun area and 5K run, plus the Little Miss and Mister Horseradish Festival Pageant. By Gabe Hartwig