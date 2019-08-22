Whether you have a favorite medium or want to try your hand at something new, Craft Alliance Center of Art + Design (craftalliance.org) has you covered. The nonprofit art center offers programming in clay, metals, fiber, wood and glass at its locations in Grand Center and the Delmar Loop.
“You could spend a lifetime taking classes here,” says Michael Powell, the director of marketing and design. “You could totally geek out.”
Craft Alliance has one-time “try-its,” short workshops and weeks-long courses in ceramics, metalsmithing, glass-blowing, wood-turning and graphics.
Rapid prototyping, which includes laser and 3D printing, is new to its repertoire. So is slip casting, where you create a plaster mold of an object, then churn out clay replicas.
“We have an amazing community of artists here, helping each other,” Powell says. “Making with your hands is good for your brain. But going beyond that, being able to come together with strangers and friends really is an exercise in opening up your mind.”
Art and design classes are a big part of the Center of Creative Arts’ (cocastl.org) catalog. But the nonprofit in the Delmar Loop also teaches dance, theater, vocal music and cooking.
“Our whole mission here is enriching lives and building community through the arts,” says Abby Crawford, the director of education.
COCA recently integrated shorter classes with its 10- and 15-week sessions. Crawford says some of the most popular categories for adults are dance-fitness classes like cardio ballet and social-cultural dance classes such as West African dance and tango.
If you’re not sure where to start, she recommends calling and letting the registration team help you narrow your focus. Newbies are also welcome to observe a class before signing up.
“You may never be a competitive dancer,” Crawford says of jumping into a new hobby as an adult. “But it’s different and challenging. It makes you a more whole and healthy human on all fronts.”