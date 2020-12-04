Introduction

Virtual book tours bring your favorite authors to your living room Book tours have gone virtual during pandemic, allowing for intimate connections and expanded reach.

Book buyers and sellers, not to mention readers, were pummeled by the pandemic this year, like so many other industries and consumers. Libraries and stores closed, reopened, then closed again. On-sale dates of titles were moved, and sales and deliveries were sometimes delayed.

But even as some readers confessed that they had a hard time concentrating on books meant to take their minds off dire medical news, many titles grabbed headlines, focusing on timely interest in the president, elections or racial justice. Overall, sales of books actually trended higher than last year as parents ordered supplies for home schooling and others sought safe, quiet entertainment.

Every December, Post-Dispatch reviewers pick some of their favorite books of the year. This year, 2020, seemed more difficult than most, as publishers largely stopped shipping review copies to our newsroom, which was often sparsely populated as journalists worked from home.

Still, helped by reviews from wire services and supplemented by a list from some local booksellers and librarians, we highlight books that impressed or captivated us in 2020. Whether they focus on history, fiction or even sports, books continued to provide insight into our imperfect, glorious world.

