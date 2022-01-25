Introduction

Saucy Porka opened Monday at 3900 Laclede Avenue in the Central West End. As Off the Menu reported in November, this is the first St. Louis location for the Asian-Latin fusion concept that chefs Amy Le and Rafael Lopez introduced in 2013 in Chicago. (Lopez has since left the restaurant industry.)

Amy Le is a St. Louis native, and for the new Saucy Porka she and her husband, John Keebler, have partnered with her brother, Phil Le. Phil Le previously worked for So Hospitality Group, the St. Louis restaurant group behind the Drunken Fish and Kimchi Guys.

The Le siblings grew up in St. Louis restaurants. Their mother operated restaurants in south St. Louis County and St. Peters.