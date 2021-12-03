Introduction

Whether last year's shutdowns encouraged authors to write more or not, it's clear that publishers were able to provide a year's worth of wonderful titles.

Sales of books in 2021 were even higher than the year before, when readers and writers alike spent much time isolated during the coronavirus pandemic. The NPD BookScan showed that as of Nov. 13, year-to-date sales were 11% higher than the year before and up 20% over 2019.

So, what to read?

Every year, the Post-Dispatch offers a selection of local reviewers' favorite titles, supplemented by wire service reviews. This year, it leans heavily on fiction, including thick novels such as "Cloud Cuckoo Land" and "Crossroads." Twenty books, although they'll keep readers busy, are only a fraction of the fine output this year. So see also the eclectic picks from local librarians and booksellers for more suggestions.

Jane Henderson • 314-340-8107 Book editor @STLbooks on Twitter jhenderson@post-dispatch.com