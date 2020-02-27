Introduction

Do we really want an extra day of February, the grayest month of the year?

That’s what we get with a leap year, which occurs every four years. In 2020, leap day falls on Saturday, even more of a rarity that happens about every 28 years.

Leap year serves a practical purpose: It syncs the Gregorian calendar with the solar year. Without it, we’d eventually celebrate Christmas and New Year’s in the fall, and nobody has time to redecorate for that.

In America, leap years coincide with presidential elections (save the date: Nov. 3). You may want to use the extra day to read up on the candidates — or not.

Meanwhile, here are 11 ideas that are bound (get it?) to help you celebrate.