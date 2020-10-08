Introduction

As summer dragged on, the grounds were also transformed into a drive-thru Halloween experience, complete with dragons in the goat yard, a crashed UFO in the deer park, and glowing trees, pumpkins and campfires throughout. Tickets sold out before the attraction opened last week, but there is a waitlist.

This is the first time since the property’s public opening in 1954 that guests have been able to drive through the deer park area.

“This is community outreach for us,” says Jeff Knapper, director of heritage for Anheuser-Busch InBev, which operates the attraction. “The farm is a community gem. We’ve heard from our people and our guests and our friends that they want to come. This is an opportunity for Anheuser-Busch to say, ‘Here’s a great experience for you guys.’ We’re going to do this the right way, in a safe way, in a high-quality way and get all the St. Louis community back together for Halloween.”

City Museum usually invites guests to visit on Nov. 1 and toss pumpkins from the roof into a dumpster below. This year, the pumpkin pitch will be available for three days, as well as trick-or-treating on Halloween at candy chutes placed throughout the museum.

“People need to break stuff right now,” says City Museum director Rick Erwin. “And they can do that with pumpkins.”