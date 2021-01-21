Introduction

St. Louis' oldest house museum opened as a showcase for a poet who wrote about pugnacious toys and sleepy babies. But it may be more relevant now for its Civil War link.
Another, a former plantation, is connected to the last enslaved person owned by a president.
Curious attributes (why is there no kitchen?), important history and ongoing research can be found in the area's smaller, often overlooked museums. Some of these house museums are still open for visitors, even if it's a slow season during the pandemic winter.
But perhaps the limited attendance, with appointments required, means visiting these historic places is one possibility for careful outings.
"It's safer than visiting grocery stores," says Andrew W. Hahn, executive director of the Campbell House Museum. "Every visitor who comes here is by himself. How can you get safer than that?"
At the Field House Museum, the Christmas season is usually the busiest time, but it counted about half of its usual attendance, says executive director Stephanie Bliss. The house retains its holiday decor through January.
"The smaller institutions are the ones I'd be visiting at this moment," she says.
There are more than 30 house museums in the region. In fact, the majority of American museums are house museums, Hahn notes. "So many historical societies run house museums, which is great," he says. "They are usually all volunteers and homespun type of activities."
St. Louisans who remember some here from a long-ago field trip might find new surprises, updates and interpretations of our history-rich area. Certainly the museums' websites are more factual and explicit about some houses' links to slave owners.
Here is a selection that can be visited now. Some, like the Scott Joplin House State Historic Site, are expected to reopen in February. For more, see historicsaintlouis.org or check the websites of those listed there.