Is Gorman DH?

Q: Does Cards top third-base prospect Nolan Gorman now become a DH candidate long-term?
A: He might break in that way. He could also switch to corner outfield, or first base. He could be traded away for an appealing return if Arenado stays long-term, or he could fill Arenado's place if Arenado opts out and leaves for free agency. It's really too early to say, is my point. The good news? If Gorman can like many smart prospect analysts think he will be able to hit in the majors one day, he will be the kind of hitter who doesn't have a hard time finding the lineup, especially if the DH is in play.