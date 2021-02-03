 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Is Gorman DH?
0 comments

Is Gorman DH?

  • 0
Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Nolan Gorman takes batting practice during spring training on  Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Q: Does Cards top third-base prospect Nolan Gorman now become a DH candidate long-term?

A: He might break in that way. He could also switch to corner outfield, or first base. He could be traded away for an appealing return if Arenado stays long-term, or he could fill Arenado's place if Arenado opts out and leaves for free agency. It's really too early to say, is my point. The good news? If Gorman can like many smart prospect analysts think he will be able to hit in the majors one day, he will be the kind of hitter who doesn't have a hard time finding the lineup, especially if the DH is in play.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports