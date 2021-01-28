IS HEUPEL THE ANSWER IN KNOXVILLE?

Q: What's your take on Josh Heupel going to Tennessee?
A: I think it's a solid but not spectacular hire. The Vols will have an identity on offense. They'll score points. They'll put stress on teams that don't have elite talent on defense. Long-term, can Heupel and his staff recruit at a level that will close the gap on the best teams in the SEC? His track record is iffy. Long-term, can he run a program that develops a defense that can complement an offensive philosophy that puts stress on its own defense with its feast-or-famine style? His track record is iffy.
I tweeted yesterday about dealing with the media not being Josh's favorite part of the job - and that apparently got some traction in Vol Nation. (My phone blew up from Tennessee radio stations wanting to talk about the topic.) Essentially, Heupel isn't someone who really cares about the PR part of the job. He doesn't let his guard down personally and doesn't divulge too much about his offense. I like the guy - to the point I wish he would have shared more in his two years at Mizzou. But he just isn't interested in self-promotion. That's completely fine. If he wins a bunch of games in Knoxville, the fans will love him. Will the pressure cooker of that job make the job harder for him? Maybe not. Some coaches are hyper sensitive to every negative word said, written and tweeted about them in every forum. Others are blissfully unaware of the criticism. If Heupel shuts out the noise (i.e. Vol Twitter), he'll be just fine.