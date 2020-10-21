IS KAW STILL THE LAW?

QUESTION: Loved reading the news that there has been some communication between the XFL and The Dome about the relaunch. Do you think it happens?
BENFRED: I would have to imagine that the team Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) and his business partner Dany Garcia are assembling will see pretty quickly based on their research that St. Louis would be a no-brainer for a team, considering the response via attendance, ticket sales, merchandise sales, etc.
The news that P-D colleague Jim Thomas had about The Dome being in preliminary talks with the revamped league is a good sign. But if the league balks at the cost The Dome charges, for example, that could perhaps lead to the league looking elsewhere.
Just too early to say.
There's no doubt that St. Louis proved it will support a non-NFL team, which is no surprise considering how it supported a terrible NFL team led by a man who was determined to steer the team out of town.
I hope the BattleHawks get another shot, and if the new leadership group was on top of its game, it would get Kurt Hunzeker back to lead the operation again.
