IS LINDOR LOOKING AT ALL LIKELY?
Dodgers top NL seed; Braves claim East; Indians in playoffs

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor, right, tosses water on Jose Ramirez after Ramirez hit a three-run home run in the tenth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Cleveland. The Indians won in ten innings. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

QUESTION: What if the Cardinals moved Paul DeJong to third base and traded for shortstop Francisco Lindor?

BENFRED: DeJong's been pretty good at shortstop and there's no real reason to move him, but Lindor would be a legitimate reason. He is a free agent in 2022.

The Cards have had success, as recently as Paul Goldschmidt, in trading for an established player in the final year of a deal and keeping him around on an extension.

Difference in this case, likely, would be that Lindor is 26, not closer to the end of his career, like Goldschmidt.

Goldschmidt was a relatively safe bet that he would be willing to pass up the shot at free agency for certainty now.

Lindor is more likely to want to get the full bite of premier free agency, like similarly aged Bryce Harper and Manny Machado pursued and were rewarded for pursuing.

There's the rub. Would Cards be willing to pay the trade cost even if it meant losing Lindor a year later?

Better have a good idea that you can keep him if you do.

