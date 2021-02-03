Is Mozeliak done making moves?

Q: Is Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak done making moves? It didn't sound like it during his comments about the Arenado trade.
A: I agree with you there. Mozeliak is in stealth mode. Off the radar. Up to something. One way to read into his comments about maybe not being done was that it could have been a wink-wink about the Yadier Molina situation. That's all but official and will be announced relatively soon. But it did seem that maybe he was hinting beyond that. Could be Kolten Wong coming back to play second base in a scary good infield. Could be an outfielder, if the Cardinals were playing possum about their insistence on getting more chances for the current group of players there. Could be a designated hitter addition come spring training's end, if a big hitter is stranded on the open market and the rules change.
I know the Cardinals did not jack up their payroll with the Arenado deal, but they did go from spending the past couple of months sounding like they were shopping at Dollar Store, to adding the biggest contract in club history. Mozeliak is getting his Doug Armstrong on all of a sudden. Unpredictable.
I'll say this. The Cardinals should keep pushing. They got A LOT better with Areando, but there are still better teams out there in both the American and National Leagues. The Cardinals can benefit from seeing what deals present themselves if they care to tack on another piece or two.