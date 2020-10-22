Is there a committee to work on returning to play?

Question: At some point, there will have to be another NHL-NHLPA return to play committee to work out the logistics of a return to play and recommend a plan to the owners and players for approval. Have you heard anything about the formation or schedule for meetings for such a committee?
Answer: Yes, I believe a new return to play committee has formed. There have been reports that a GMs meeting will be held on Friday. One of the topics of discussion will be when to start up the AHL — the teams need to get their prospects going. I think they wanted a week or two to let free agency play out before really getting cracking on this.
You may have seen the comments by Bill Foley, owner of the Vegas Golden Knights, from about a week ago in which he talked about a Canadian division, the possibility of a schedule of 60 games or less, and a startup time of February.
