Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson, Stokley, Alex Isley
Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson, Stokley, Alex Isley

Isley Brothers at J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts

The Isley Brothers perform Feb. 15, 2020, at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts in St. Charles 

When 7 p.m. Sept. 26 • Where Chaifetz Arena, 1 South Compton Avenue • How much $72-$133 • More info ticketmaster.com

Sept. 26 should go down in St. Louis music history: The Isley Brothers and the Rolling Stones — two legendary, long-running bands — both perform on the same night, in separate shows at Chaifetz Arena and the Dome at America’s Center, respectively. The Isley Brothers have a hit new single, “Family & Friends.” One of the opening acts at the Chaifetz show is Alex Isley, Ernie Isley’s daughter. By Kevin C. Johnson

