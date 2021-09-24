Isley Brothers, Charlie Wilson, Stokley, Alex Isley

Sept. 26 should go down in St. Louis music history: The Isley Brothers and the Rolling Stones — two legendary, long-running bands — both perform on the same night, in separate shows at Chaifetz Arena and the Dome at America’s Center, respectively. The Isley Brothers have a hit new single, “Family & Friends.” One of the opening acts at the Chaifetz show is Alex Isley, Ernie Isley’s daughter. By Kevin C. Johnson