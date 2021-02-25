 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ivory Crockett (1948-present)
0 comments

Ivory Crockett (1948-present)

Ivory Crockett

Ivory Crockett

Sprinter. Ivory Crockett Park in Webster Groves is named after the city's native son who set the record for the 100-yard dash. He had set track records in high school, and in 1974 he set a new one, 9 seconds, for the 100-yard race in Knoxville, Tennessee. Crockett had hoped to make the Olympic team, but during one set of semifinal trials he suffered pulled hamstrings. Still, in 1974 he was the world's "fastest man," setting a record that may forever go unchallenged because races are now measured in metric distances.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports