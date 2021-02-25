Ivory Crockett (1948-present)

Sprinter. Ivory Crockett Park in Webster Groves is named after the city's native son who set the record for the 100-yard dash. He had set track records in high school, and in 1974 he set a new one, 9 seconds, for the 100-yard race in Knoxville, Tennessee. Crockett had hoped to make the Olympic team, but during one set of semifinal trials he suffered pulled hamstrings. Still, in 1974 he was the world's "fastest man," setting a record that may forever go unchallenged because races are now measured in metric distances.
Jane Henderson
Jane Henderson is the book editor for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
